NPPD surplus to be refunded to wholesale customers

Part of the Nebraska Public Power District's 2021 surplus will be refunded to its wholesale customers in 2022 and 2023.

Nationwide, more people than usual turned on their heat during a February cold snap and the demand for power skyrocketed. NPPD owns power plants and sells the power they produce into the market. When the power demand went up in February, NPPD made a lot of money.

NPPD doesn't just sell power into the market, though. It also sells power to its wholesale customers, including local power districts like Loup Power District and Cornhusker Public Power District.

NPPD has had surplus revenue before. Every year starting in 2019, NPPD has passed some of its surplus on to its wholesale customers through a production cost adjustment (PCA) credit.

But NPPD has never had a surplus like this. It won't know the exact surplus amount until 2021 ends, but it's projected to be around $200 million.

For the last few months, NPPD has been working to figure out exactly what to do with all of the extra money. On Thursday, NPPD sent a formal proposal to its wholesale customers, identical to a draft option NPPD shared earlier in the month.

Under the formal proposal, NPPD would use half the surplus for a PCA credit, spread out over 2022 and 2023. NPPD would use the other half of the surplus to pay down its production debt.

Nebraska Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperative (NEG&T) General Manager Darin Bloomquist would like to see NPPD use more of the surplus for the PCA credit. NEG&T is a cooperative whose members include many of NPPD's wholesale customers.

Under the current proposal, the PCA credit will remain the same from 2021 to 2022. Bloomquist said NPPD could do the same for 2023.

"NPPD has had a great year and there's no doubt about that, they deserve a lot of kudos there. But it's the ratepayer that makes it possible," Bloomquist said.

Bloomquist said NEG&T's members have a right to the PCA credit because they help pay the fixed costs for NPPD's generation facilities.

Using half the surplus to pay down NPPD's production debt might or might not result in reduced rates in the future, and it certainly won't eliminate all of NPPD's debt, but it's still a prudent financial move from NPPD's perspective to pay down the debt when possible.

There's also a drawback to sharing big PCA credits with customers, which was alluded to at a recent Loup Board of Directors meeting: It may cultivate expectations for low rates that could come back to haunt wholesale customers if NPPD has a bad year and the PCA credit shrinks dramatically or disappears entirely.

The PCA credit can translate into a rate decrease, but it's technically a credit. When the PCA credit shrinks, it can look like rates have gone up, and no customers like that.

On one hand, NPPD's current proposal could prepare wholesale customers for the possibility of a negative or non-existent PCA credit -- it hasn't happened, but anything is possible. Meanwhile, a bigger PCA credit in 2023 would save wholesale customers more money in the short term.

It's important to note that nothing is set in stone and the future remains unknown. Current discussions are based on the best currently available information, but the PCA credit isn't the only thing that affects rates.

"What the actual impact on the customers will be depends on our … base rates, as well," NPPD Pricing, Rates & Wholesale Billing Manager Todd Swartz said.

A lot of things impact base rates, Swartz said, including the market itself, fuel costs, capital projects and investments, operations and maintenance costs and labor costs.

It's impossible to know what the wholesale customers will do in response to NPPD's PCA proposal, but they have until Nov. 19 to request a hearing on it.

