NU president visits Columbus

While touring Northeast Nebraska this week, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter stopped by Columbus on July 29. He spoke with the Columbus Telegram about the university’s happenings.

Carter spent some of the day on July 29 at Northeast Community College and meeting with elected leaders, including Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus.

“President Carter has been interested in communicating with us,” Moser said. “I've talked to him numerous times. He's been to Columbus before. He's, I think, good for the university. And I think he's kind of going in the right direction from what I can tell.”

He seems to be a hands-on type of person, Moser added.

“I think sometimes administrators are more motivators than actually getting in the trenches and getting involved,” Moser said. “I think he's more interested in nuts and bolts and budget and things than some of the administrators we've had.”

This upcoming school year at NU, Carter noted, the university wanted to make sure that inflation increases – seen with gas and food – are not going to be passed on to students.

“We froze tuition for out-of-state students, in-state students, transfer students for the second year in a row, which is pretty significant,” Carter said. “We're one of the only major public universities in the country that have done that.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was tough on educational institutions. Carter said when COVID hit, officials recognized that if some key changes didn’t take place, they would lose 7% to 9% of enrollment.

Some of those changes, made in May 2020, included: freezing tuition; changing the academic calendar to minimize travel over the semester; correcting faculty pay to make sure they felt valued and put them on par with their Big 10 peers; and introducing the Nebraska Promise program in which free tuition was offered to Nebraskans who earned $60,000 adjusted gross income or less. That minimum adjusted gross income requirement was recently upped to $65,000, he added.

“We had 7,000 students in the pipeline because of that program, and now we're closer to about 8,200 or 8,300,” Carter said. “We're really proud of that and through all that we developed a strategy that was about affordability, accessibility and making sure our students are successful.”

NU was also one of the first universities to declare they would be open in person during COVID.

“The fall of ‘20, where the Big Ten only had about 30% of their classes being offered in person, we were at 70% at Lincoln and 100% out in Kearney,” Carter said.

The university took precautions, including “de-densifying” classrooms and implementing an extensive testing program on all its campuses.

“We were very successful in keeping our students safe, as well as our faculty members, and yet we were open,” Carter said. “I think that was one of the reasons that our enrollment actually increased during COVID.”

The University of Nebraska still faces the same challenges as the rest of the nation – competition for talent and the job market is wide open so some people are making the choice to just enter the workforce after high school.

“We're going to come through this in a good position of strength because of all the things that we've done,” Carter said. “I think we're very attractive to this region in Nebraska, we've got a tremendous amount of students that are coming from Columbus and Norfolk and about roughly almost half of them are part of that Nebraska Promise program.”

This year, Carter said, NU is working with the state, the economic development office and area chambers about pushing paid internships. The university is utilizing a platform called Handshake that helps college students find jobs – and internships. It was used quite a bit this summer and will continue over winter break because they want to keep Nebraska’s talent in the state, Carter said.

Recently, he added, the Board of Regents passed a four-year graduation guarantee. In this program, certain undergraduate students are guaranteed to graduate in four years. If the student doesn’t NU will pay whatever is left for them to finish.

“That's a way of not just getting students into the workforce and getting them into their next phase in life, but reducing their student debt because they're not in school longer,” Carter said.

Carter also made note of a fairly new sustainability program for the university’s facilities, for which NU officials worked with Sen. John Stinner of Gehring two years ago. Roughly 72% of all the buildings in the state are part of the NU system, Carter said.

Like the majority of higher education institutions, NU’s infrastructure was built in the 1960s and 1970s. Being able to sustain them – such as HVAC, windows, window seals and roofs – was difficult and they were at about $800 million in backup repairs and sustainability costs, he noted.

“We came up with a plan that was sustainable over 40 years and basically put a cost savings measuring in there,” Carter said. “The university matches any money we get from the state as well as puts in a 2% depreciation on any dollar we spend, almost like a cost savings plan … so by the year 2062, we will no longer need any money from the state at all.”

Although it costs money to add into the account, a savings is seen in the long run.

“The timing of it was perfect because it allowed us to take out a $400 million bond at interest rates that were at the historic lowest ever,” he added.

NU is in a strong place because of the work done with the unicameral, and officials are thankful to the senators that supported this measure, he said.

“When students come to look at what the University of Nebraska-Lincoln looks like, or any of our other campuses, they're going to say, ‘wow, these structures are up to date,’” Carter said. “And people will start to make decisions about where they're going to go based on something we thought of two years ago that now has a runway that will last forever.”

Additionally, Carter was optimistic about the upcoming football season.

“Between our athletic director Trev Alberts and Coach Scott Frost, I think they've done a really good job of shaking up their coaching staff, and recruiting looks better. They've got a great talent,” he said. “As even Coach Frost said at Big Ten media days, they've got to learn to play like a team. They're getting back in the pads and practicing. I would just say, Husker fans should be optimistic should be it should be a fun year.”