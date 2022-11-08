Nun fun: Platte Valley Playhouse opens season with performance of "Drinking Habits"

The concept of a convent or a monastery making wine isn't that unusual. It's when that convent or monastery starts selling said wine to keep their doors open that things get interesting.

So goes the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing in Tom Smith's comedy, "Drinking Habits," a play on words with nuns' habits and one's routine of alcohol consumption.

The Platte Valley Playhouse will open their 2023 season with several showings during the Nov. 10-13 weekend. Director Rose Braun said the play was carefully chosen with Columbus' entertainment interests in mind.

"We have a reading committee, we just read scripts, take it back to the board and we vote on what we think people in Columbus would like," Braun said. "They like mostly humor, so that’s what we did."

The story takes place at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing convent, where the nuns are known for their abilities to sew and make grape juice, as Mother Superior abhors alcohol. When the convent wins a $1 million dollar prize for the best wine in the neabry town, scrappy reporters and former romantic pair Paul and Sally investigate the wine-making convent.

Around the same time, Rome is evaluating convents and their contributions to the church, and a new prospecitve nun arrives at the convent. Hilarity, mistaken identities and a lot of arguments ensue.

Suzi Zwick, who is on the reading committee and plays Mother Superior in the play, said they also have to account for who they can cast and how much stage space they have when picking a show.

"I was on reading committee when we chose it, it's a fun story," Zwick said. "Being a community theater, we always have to look at things that appeal to a broad base, we always have to cast with people in the area."

Zwick's father, Dick Averett, taught drama at Platte College and founded the Platte Valley Playhouse over 50 years ago. Since childhood, Zwick has been in many productions, on and off-stage.

"I started when I was about 6. My dad was a drama teacher at the college, so I started when I was a young one, and have been involved on and off throughout my whole life," Zwick said.

Mother Superior is relatively uptight and despises the thought or mention of alcohol, which runs afoul of the wine operation. Zwick said the character is different from her past roles and fun for her to portray.

"Mother Superior; it's just really fun to step outside my normal self, put on a costume and become somebody else," Zwick said. "She comes off as being really strict and even a little angry and throughout the show we come to find out maybe some of the reasons."

Braun has also been in many productions and directed several, with her debut being in the 1980s with "Inherit the Wind."

"I have to say Columbus really does support our Platte Valley Playhouse. It has been in existence for years and this is just a good fun night out with good belly laughs," Braun said. "It’s a real fun comical play, I think. It will lift your spirits from what the world is about today."

"Drinking Habits" will be performed at the Central Community College Fine Arts Theater on Nov. 10-12 at 8 p.m. and on Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.