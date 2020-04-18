Nursing homes adapt to the new normal

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Administrators and staff at Columbus skilled nursing facilities are making sure that senior citizens are not left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re trying to keep things as normal as possible,” said Linda Anderson, executive director of The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th St.

Staff at the facility has been focused on communicating with the families of residents to keep them updated during the crisis. Although families cannot visit their loved ones in person, technology is being utilized in place of traditional visits.

In addition to speaking with loved ones via video chat and telephone, families have also been communicating with residents through the window.

“We’ve been doing a lot of window visits with families, which is also difficult because the windows have to be closed,” noted Nicki Woznick, administrator of Brookestone Acres, 4715 38th St.

This time is hard on residents as they cannot participate in group activities, visit with their friends in the dining hall or get their hair done, said Woznick.

To help combat isolation, staff members are implementing one-on-one exercise classes and other activities.