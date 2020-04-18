Nursing homes adapt to the new normal

Administrators and staff at Columbus skilled nursing facilities are making sure that senior citizens are not left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to keep things as normal as possible,” said Linda Anderson, executive director of The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th St.
Staff at the facility has been focused on communicating with the families of residents to keep them updated during the crisis. Although families cannot visit their loved ones in person, technology is being utilized in place of traditional visits.
In addition to speaking with loved ones via video chat and telephone, families have also been communicating with residents through the window.
“We’ve been doing a lot of window visits with families, which is also difficult because the windows have to be closed,” noted Nicki Woznick, administrator of Brookestone Acres, 4715 38th St.
This time is hard on residents as they cannot participate in group activities, visit with their friends in the dining hall or get their hair done, said Woznick.
To help combat isolation, staff members are implementing one-on-one exercise classes and other activities.
“We’re doing one-on-one visits with them and activities with them,” said Leslie Tenski, administrator of Prairie Village Retirement Center.
Next week, Brookestone will be streaming bingo via residents’ individual televisions. For the Easter holiday, one employee at Brookestone dressed up as the Easter bunny for the residents’ entertainment.
“Our staff has been great about changing their routines,” Anderson said.
Yet, the COVID-19 crisis has been hard for everybody, including the elderly.
“It’s hard for them to understand,” said Anderson, while Woznick noted that many residents comprehend the pandemic.
“It’s very fearful for them,” Woznick said.
Although residents have been exposed to life-changing circumstances, such as Vietnam, COVID-19 directly impacts them.
Woznick said that even when the first rumblings of the virus appeared, residents were cancelling their appointments in anticipation of the pandemic.
“It’s been a tough five weeks for all of us,” she added.
To help keep residents safe, no visitors are allowed but facilities are making adjustments for circumstances involving hospice. Staff have also been wearing face masks, completing extra cleaning and following social distancing measures. Anderson noted that The Heritage at Meridian Gardens also has policies in place in the event that staff members start becoming ill so that the facility does not become short-staffed.
“Everybody is trying to keep healthy,” Tenski said.
Additionally, both employees and residents are being screened regularly for COVID-19 symptoms.
Woznick and Tenski noted that they are following the guidelines put into place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’d rather be extra cautious than put our residents at risk,” Anderson said, adding that they have been reviewing the importance of social distancing with staff.
“All of our residents are healthy and we’re trying to keep it that way,” Tenski said.
Woznick added that she has seen great community support in the form of cards and good wishes, especially to those who may not have a loved one outside of the facility. Brookestone also received about 300 face masks which were donated by community members.
“It’s important that we don’t forget our elders or those who have stopped the spread of COVID-19,” Woznick said. “Even with a huge nationwide pandemic, don’t forget about your nursing home facilities.”
