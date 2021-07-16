Nutrition and high blood pressure

Choose less processed foods and eat more fresh or frozen items. Eat more fruits and vegetables and look for plain frozen vegetables without added seasonings or sauces. Select unsalted nuts or seeds, dried beans, peas and lentils. Don’t use salt during cooking, and remove the salt shaker from your table. Learn to use more spices and herbs to enhance food’s flavor. Buy salt-free seasonings, such as garlic powder instead of garlic salt.

At the table, don’t salt the food before you taste it. Enjoy the natural flavors of foods. Salt is a learned taste — your taste buds will adjust.

When dining out, choose more fresh foods, such as fewer processed meats and more steamed vegetables and baked potatoes. Ask for foods to be prepared without salt or MSG. Order dressings and sauces on the side and use sparingly. Instead of salt, use pepper instead. Add fresh lemon juice in place of salt to season fish and vegetables.