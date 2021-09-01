Nygren takes helm of Platte Center Elementary

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nygren said when he decided to become a teacher, he chose the elementary level because he wanted to teach different subjects, and not just one.

“I always liked the variety,” he said. “… I love how the young kids are so excited to learn and they always came to school ready to learn. It made teaching fun.”

He added he liked his coaching position also as it allowed him to teach older students.

In 2020, Nygren received his master’s in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, allowing him to pursue a principal position.

Nygren was introduced during the Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education meeting last month. Board President Keith Runge welcomed Nygren, adding the board members are happy to have him in the Lakeview school system.

“We’re glad you are here,” Runge said. “We looking forward to you taking care of Platte Center for us.”

Nygren is taking over from Quentin Witt, who was Platte Center’s principal for six years. Nygren said his predecessor did a fantastic job with the school, making his transition easier.

Nygren added as being a recent teacher himself, he brings a level of understanding to what educators go through.

“Teaching is one of those professions that’s really rewarding but always changing and sometimes it can be challenging,” he said. “… I think it’s nice because as someone who just came out of the classroom, I have an understanding. I can relate to them pretty easily because sometimes when you are out of the classroom for a long time you kind of forget what teachers all have to do.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

