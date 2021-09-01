Nygren takes helm of Platte Center Elementary

When talking with new Platte Center Elementary School Principal Brandon Nygren, it’s easy to see his passion for education.
The Ashland native grew up surrounded by family members who had the same desire. Nygren’s mother was an elementary teacher for 35 years while his father has been on the school board for over 15 years in Ashland. On top of that, some of Nygren’s grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins are in the education field.
“Growing up with a mom as a teacher, I enjoyed helping her in her classroom,” Nygren said. “So I knew at a young age I wanted to be a teacher. … It’s one of those things where education is in my blood. It’s been a part of my life.”
Nygren – who taught for six years at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary – took over at Platte Center beginning this academic year.
Nygren said the job helps him reach his goal of becoming an administrator. When he first thought about going into the profession, Nygren noted he knew he wanted to be in a leadership position.
“I love having an impact on my class of students,” he said. “But now having an impact on not just only one classroom but the whole school is even more rewarding.”
Nygren graduated from Midland University in Fremont where he earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education K-8 with endorsements in early childhood B-3 (birth to third grade) and coaching. Nygren taught fifth grade for four years and then second grade for another two while also coaching high school boys basketball.
Nygren said when he decided to become a teacher, he chose the elementary level because he wanted to teach different subjects, and not just one.
“I always liked the variety,” he said. “… I love how the young kids are so excited to learn and they always came to school ready to learn. It made teaching fun.”
He added he liked his coaching position also as it allowed him to teach older students.
In 2020, Nygren received his master’s in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, allowing him to pursue a principal position.
Nygren was introduced during the Lakeview Community Schools Board of Education meeting last month. Board President Keith Runge welcomed Nygren, adding the board members are happy to have him in the Lakeview school system.
“We’re glad you are here,” Runge said. “We looking forward to you taking care of Platte Center for us.”
Nygren is taking over from Quentin Witt, who was Platte Center’s principal for six years. Nygren said his predecessor did a fantastic job with the school, making his transition easier.
Nygren added as being a recent teacher himself, he brings a level of understanding to what educators go through.
“Teaching is one of those professions that’s really rewarding but always changing and sometimes it can be challenging,” he said. “… I think it’s nice because as someone who just came out of the classroom, I have an understanding. I can relate to them pretty easily because sometimes when you are out of the classroom for a long time you kind of forget what teachers all have to do.”
