Oberg serving as interim Ag Park manager, position may become permanent

“My understanding is whoever is the general manager, the liquor license has to be transferred into their name,” Oberg said. “There has to be somebody on the license, according to the (Nebraska) Liquor Commission.”

The liquor commission has to review the application before the County approves it, Oberg added.

Following the vote, supervisors thanked Oberg for his time and wished him luck in his future endeavor.

Oberg is replacing Brian Palmer, who resigned from the position in May. Palmer held that title for about nine years.

On June 2, 1941, the Ag Society was formed by about 50 Platte County farmers and businessmen, per the organization’s website. It also said financial and land donations were provided. Since then, buildings were erected to hold livestock and horses during the fair and races, respectively. Improvements have made been throughout the intermittent years.

The Ag Society has been busy this year. It just finished up with the live horse races and the Platte County Fair, the latter of which was held last month at Ag Park.

Also, the Ag Society helped put on the Lakeview Education Foundation’s Big Red Night, which hosted Cornhuskers football coach Scott Frost on July 30 at Ag Park.