Oberg serving as interim Ag Park manager, position may become permanent

After 30 years with Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Steven Oberg said he “threw his name in the hat” when the Platte County Ag Park general manager role open up.
Currently Oberg is the interim manager, a title he’s held since the end of May. The interim portion could be removed from his title as soon as next month.
Oberg said the Ag Society Board - which owns and operates Ag Park - met Monday and its members wanted to hold off on a vote until they received a description of what his role would entail. He added they’re splitting some of the general manager's previous duties with the office manager.
“They want to keep them separate,” Oberg said.
Oberg was previously a game warden, noting that experience gave him an understanding of government work. He also said he knows a few Ag Society members so he decided to apply for the general manager position.
During Tuesday’s county board meeting, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved Oberg’s name on the Ag Society’s liquor application.
District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said the resolution allowed Oberg to have his name on the liquor application while they wait for Oberg to be OK'd as the new manager.
Oberg said the application has to have someone's name on the license and it cannot be under a given entity's name.
“My understanding is whoever is the general manager, the liquor license has to be transferred into their name,” Oberg said. “There has to be somebody on the license, according to the (Nebraska) Liquor Commission.”
The liquor commission has to review the application before the County approves it, Oberg added.
Following the vote, supervisors thanked Oberg for his time and wished him luck in his future endeavor.
Oberg is replacing Brian Palmer, who resigned from the position in May. Palmer held that title for about nine years.
On June 2, 1941, the Ag Society was formed by about 50 Platte County farmers and businessmen, per the organization’s website. It also said financial and land donations were provided. Since then, buildings were erected to hold livestock and horses during the fair and races, respectively. Improvements have made been throughout the intermittent years.
The Ag Society has been busy this year. It just finished up with the live horse races and the Platte County Fair, the latter of which was held last month at Ag Park.
Also, the Ag Society helped put on the Lakeview Education Foundation’s Big Red Night, which hosted Cornhuskers football coach Scott Frost on July 30 at Ag Park.
Although this is his first year with the Ag Society, Oberg said the fair had a strong turnout after a year in which it was closed to the public due to COVID-19. He added outside of some rain one night, this year’s Platte County Fair ran smoothly.
“It was a good turnout,” Oberg said.
Oberg said, right now, the staff is cleaning up after the fair and preparing for next year’s.
“It’s just a lot of things right now,” Oberg said.
He said he’s looking forward to building upon this past year.
“We’re just trying to do better for next year,” Oberg said. “I’m just getting my feet wet and try to figure out what works best out here.”
