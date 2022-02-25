Aaron Bernt

April 3, 1972 - February 23, 2022

Aaron Bernt, 49, of Monroe, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Monroe.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus with Fr. Joe Miksch celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in rural Osceola, Nebraska at 1:15 p.m. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Aaron was born April 3, 1972, in Omaha, Nebraska, and adopted into the family of Wilfred and Betty (Stoural) Bernt. He graduated from Monroe High School and began working. He was currently employed by Sandy Pine Systems, Inc. of Leigh, Nebraska at the Lost Island site. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, riding his 4-wheeler, watching the Huskers and fishing.

Aaron was loved by his friends and family. Rest in peace, brother.

Aaron is survived by father, Wilfred Bernt of Monroe; sister, Paula (Matt) Bellamy of Lincoln; sister, Aleta (Jim) Buckles of Lincoln; nieces; nephews and cousins.

Aaron was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Bernt; and two nephews.

Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice.

