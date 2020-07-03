Ada Marsh
June 10, 1937-June 21, 2020
Ada Marsh, 83, of Columbus, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
There will be no services due to the Covid-19 virus.
Ada was born June 10, 1937 in Coin, Iowa, to Delbert Carlyle and Roszina (Starnes) Ward. She attended Hastings High School and graduated in 1955. She was united in marriage to Dave D. Marsh on June 29, 1958. To this union two children were born, Craig and Susan. They moved to Columbus in June of 1968, where she resided until her passing. She led a full and interesting life, always giving and helping wherever she could. She was very proud of her job working at the State Capital in Lincoln for several years. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed visiting with them weekly.
Ada is survived by her husband, David of Columbus; son, Craig (Linda) Marsh of Whitewater, Colorado; daughter, Susan (fiancé Allan Hill) Korger of Columbus; grandchildren: David A. (Elizabeth), Natalie (Gary) Blackburn and Lindsey, all of Grand Junction, Colorado, Paul (Candace) Warzecha, Paul (Lenke) Warzecha, and Karen Warzecha, all of California, Patrick (Amanda) Korger of Omaha, Michael (Acacia) Korger of Tucson, Arizona and Stephanie (Conor) Murray of Fallbrook, California; nine great-grandchildren; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Roszina Ward; brothers: Everett, Delbert Jr. and Edward Ward; several aunts and uncles; and cousins.
