Ada Marsh

June 10, 1937-June 21, 2020

Ada was born June 10, 1937 in Coin, Iowa, to Delbert Carlyle and Roszina (Starnes) Ward. She attended Hastings High School and graduated in 1955. She was united in marriage to Dave D. Marsh on June 29, 1958. To this union two children were born, Craig and Susan. They moved to Columbus in June of 1968, where she resided until her passing. She led a full and interesting life, always giving and helping wherever she could. She was very proud of her job working at the State Capital in Lincoln for several years. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed visiting with them weekly.