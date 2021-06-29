Adalyne "Addie" Svoboda

She was a voracious reader, devouring anything from mystery novels to Christian books to tacky romance rags. She was a sucker for any game show she could find on TV, a word-search book extraordinaire, a garage sale aficionado, and she never crossed paths with a piece of jewelry she didn't love. She could cut a rug with the best of ‘em and never passed up a chance to dance the “Chicken Polka.” Her quick wit, made even quicker with her signature rum and Cokes, was unmatched.

The legacy she leaves behind is eclectic and varied. She single-handedly boosted the record sales of Conway Twitty by converting a younger generation of family into fans. Her recipe cards will be flipped through by the fingers of family, searching for cravings of her famous pumpkin pie, potato soup, cream cucumbers, and her fabled breakfast schmöder. Czech curse words will live on, being uttered through the lips of her adoring legion of grandchildren.

But more importantly, her legacy lies within the light that radiated from her entire being. Her outright coolness, her unexpected hilarity, her accepting nature, her unwavering compassion, her unapologetic sassiness – they'll forever shine on in the stories her children tell their children, who tell their children, who tell their children. Her body may be gone, but make no mistake – the legendary spirit that is Addie Svoboda will outlive any person reading this obituary.