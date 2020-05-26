Adeline "Addie" Chapek
Age 67

Adeline "Addie" Chapek, 67, of Wahoo, formerly of Columbus, died May 23, 2020, at the Saunders County Medical Center in Wahoo.

Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus.

The funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

