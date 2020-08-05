Adlinely "Nina" Harris
April 17, 1985-July 30, 2020
Adlinely "Nina" Harris, 35, of Columbus, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church, with Rev. Michael Klatt officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page and everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines.
Nina was born April 17, 1985, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, to Felipe and Nilda (Vega) Zayas. At a very early age, Nilda and the children moved to the United States and settled in Nebraska. Nina started school in Schuyler and graduated from Lakeview High School in Columbus. On Aug. 4, 2004, Nina was united in marriage to John Harris in Columbus. She worked as a para educator at Lost Creek Elementary School, worked at Heartland Gymnastics, Mory's Haven Nursing Home, and Brookestone Acres Nursing Home. Nina graduated from Central Community College, Columbus campus, with an Associate of Science in Nursing degree in the spring of 2020.
Nina was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 22. Her life was filled with attending the activities of her daughter, Liberty. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. In December 2019, Nina's cancer returned. This cancer was caused by the radiation treatments from her battle with cancer.
Nina is survived by husband, John Harris of Columbus; daughter, Liberty Harris of Columbus; mother and stepfather, Nilda (Randy) Broberg of Columbus; sister, Francheska (John) Bridges of Columbus; brother, Felipe Zayas of Columbus; brother, Martin Dominguez of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews.
Nina was preceded in death by brother, Steven Zayas.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
