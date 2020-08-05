Adlinely "Nina" Harris

April 17, 1985-July 30, 2020

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church, with Rev. Michael Klatt officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page and everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines.