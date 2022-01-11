Adolph Stastny

March 5, 1928 - January 9, 2022

Adolph Stastny, 93, of Columbus, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus with the Rev. Joseph Miksch, Celebrant. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Visitation continues Thursday from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the church. Committal at Sts. Mary and Peter's Cemetery in Marietta.

Adolph was born March 5, 1928, in Ulysses, Nebraska to Anton and Agnes (Piskac) Stastny. He attended area schools and graduated from Marietta High School in 1947. On Feb. 12, 1953, he married Laree Bock at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They lived and farmed in Butler County and Adolph operated Stastny Trucking with his brother. In 2008 Adolph and Laree moved to Columbus. He was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church and the Catholic Workman. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and especially attending the activities of his grandchildren.

Adolph is survived by his wife, Laree of Columbus; three daughters, Diane (Bill) Helgoth of David City, JoAnn (Mark) Claussen of Norfolk and Mary (Joe) Palik of Norfolk; one son, Jim Stastny of Omaha; sister, Geraldine Quigley of Arizona; brother, Anton (Bonnie) Stastny of Utah; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Nicolas Claussen; two sisters, Helen White and Lucille Fiala; and two brothers, Joe and Ed Stastny.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Arrangements by Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City.