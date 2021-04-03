Adrian Tomek

March 5, 1932 – March 29, 2021

Adrian Tomek, 89, of Schuyler, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Windcrest Nursing Home in Lincoln.

A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday and from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Committal with military honors will take place in Schuyler Cemetery.

Adrian was born March 5, 1932, on the family farm near Abie to John L. and Olga (Coufal) Tomek. He attended area schools and graduated from high school in David City in 1950.

On Feb. 20, 1952, he married Willette Sima at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno. Adrian then served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. Following his honorable discharge, they lived in Omaha, where Adrian worked as a fueler for United Airlines. He and Willette then moved to Schuyler, where he worked for Muller Dairy, Young and Hay Transfer, Spencer Beef and Excel, until retiring.