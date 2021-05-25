Adrian Tworek

March 29, 1946 – May 21, 2021

Adrian Tworek, 75, of Columbus, died Friday, May 21, 2021, in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at St. Isidore Catholic Church. There was a 7 p.m. vigil service Monday at the St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Adrian was born March 29, 1946, in Osceola, Nebraska, to Michael J. and Cecelia K. (Stankoski) Tworek. He received his early education in various locations, including Rollag, Minnesota, as his family moved. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1963. Adrian served overseas in Vietnam with the United States Army from 1966-1967. He served in the HQCO unit; 70th Combat Engineers.

He married Jane Sueper on Oct. 17, 1986, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Adrian worked at CAMACO for 46 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Disabled American Veterans, VFW Post #3704 and participated in Vietnam War Reunions.