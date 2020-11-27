Agatha Iwan

Agatha J. Iwan

December 26, 1928 - November 24, 2020

Agatha J. Iwan, 91, formerly of rural Spalding, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home, Newman Grove, Nebraska.

Agatha was cremated in accordance with her wishes. There will be a private family inurnment at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Spalding, at a later date.

Agatha Julia Iwan, daughter of Peter and Anna (Gdowski) Voichoskie, was born on Dec. 26, 1928, on a farm by Genoa, Nebraska. She was baptized at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Genoa, and later moved with her family to Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, where she was confirmed at St. Anthony's Catholic Church and received her First Communion.

On Feb. 4, 1948, Agatha was united in marriage to Raymond Iwan at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Spalding. The couple made their home on a farm northeast of Spalding, where they raised their four children, Tom, Larry, Eileen and Don. Raymond died on April 30, 1983.