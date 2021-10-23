Agnes Thalken

Agnes B. Thalken

Age 92

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen as celebrant. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, with a 10 a.m. rosary, all at the church. Committal will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Leigh.