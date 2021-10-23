 Skip to main content
Agnes Thalken

Agnes B. Thalken

Age 92

Agnes B. Thalken, 92, of Lincoln, formerly of Leigh, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at CHI St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh, Nebraska, with the Rev. Eric Olsen as celebrant. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, with a 10 a.m. rosary, all at the church. Committal will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Leigh.

Lunch following the committal at the church.

Arrangements by Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel in Leigh, Nebraska.

