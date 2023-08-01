Alan Nicholas Beller

October 16, 1934 - July 29, 2023

Alan Nicholas Beller, age 88, formerly of Lindsay, Nebraska, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay, with Father Stan Schmitt celebrating the Mass. On Tuesday, a Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary will be held at 4 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., at the church. A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will continue Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to those of the donor's choice.

Alan was born Oct. 16, 1934, in Lindsay, to Vincent and Catherine (Dohmen) Beller. He attended school in St. Bernard and served in the U.S Army in Korea from 1954-1956. On Aug. 10, 1957, he was united in marriage to Frances Zach at Humphrey. They were blessed with seven children, Jayne, Jack, Glenn, Sandy, Julie, Steve, and Lori. They were members of St. Bernard Church until it closed in 1971 when they joined Lindsay Holy Family. Alan and Frances have always been great supporters of Catholic education. In fact, all of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have graduated from or are currently attending Catholic schools.

Alan was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, served on the local court #2006 as Chief Ranger and was State Court Secretary for 16 years. Alan served on the Lindsay Co-op Board, the Lower Platte North NRD Board, the Holy Family School Board and on the Archdiocese Board of Education. After an accident in 1991, Alan and Frances retired but stayed involved in farming with their sons for several years. In 2015, they moved to Norfolk and Alan resided at the Veteran's Home since 2020. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing cards with his family and friends. Alan and Frances also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.

Alan is survived by: wife, Frances Beller of Norfolk, Nebraska; daughter, Jayne (Alan) Ternus of Humphrey, Nebraska; son, Jack Beller of Lindsay, Nebraska; son, Glenn (Lori) Beller of Lindsay, Nebraska; daughter, Sandy (Kurt) Hall of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Julie (Pat) Zach of Norfolk, Nebraska; son, Steve (Tina) Beller of Norfolk, Nebraska; daughter: Lori (Tom) Jackson of Omaha, Nebraska; 26 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; sister, Lugene (Vernell) Korth of Lindsay, Nebraska; sister, Arlene Wessel of Lindsay, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Glenn Wiese of Lindsay, Nebraska;

sister-in-law, Coletta Paprocki of Columbus, Nebraska.

Alan was preceded in death by: parents: Vincent and Kate Beller; parents-in-law: Joe and Mary Zach; sister, Mary Ellen Wiese; brother-in-law, Larry Wessel; daughter in law, Connie Beller; and nephew, Robbie Wiese.

