January 7, 1945-May 31, 2020

Alan Daniels, 75, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Columbus. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus.

Alan M. Daniels was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Columbus, to Albert and Florence (Miles) Daniels. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1963. Alan served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from June 1963–June 1967. Following his military service, Alan returned to Columbus, and in 1969 he was united in marriage to Mary Soulliere in Columbus. To this union two children were born. Alan enjoyed riding motorcycles and took many trips to Sturgis. He was a talented artist and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by daughter, Rachel (fiancé, Tim Beister) Long of Columbus; son, Terry Daniels of Columbus; grandchildren, Seth (special friend, Jessica Brown) Daniels of Columbus; Chianne (special friend, Tim Obershaw) Long of Rogers; great-grandsons, Lucas Obershaw and Jaxon Daniels; sister, Maureen (Ron) Taylor of Fountain Hills, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Florence Daniels; brother, Lynn Daniels; sister-in-law, Jody Daniels.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

