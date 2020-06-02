Alan Daniels

January 7, 1945-May 31, 2020

Alan M. Daniels was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Columbus, to Albert and Florence (Miles) Daniels. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1963. Alan served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from June 1963–June 1967. Following his military service, Alan returned to Columbus, and in 1969 he was united in marriage to Mary Soulliere in Columbus. To this union two children were born. Alan enjoyed riding motorcycles and took many trips to Sturgis. He was a talented artist and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.