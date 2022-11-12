Alan Schoenhofer

Alan Wayne Schoenhofer

January 11, 1969 - November 8, 2022

Alan Wayne Schoenhofer, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Georgia.

Mass of Christian Burial is 11:00 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is Thursday 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service all at the church. Visitation will continue Friday at 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson, Nebraska.

Alan Wayne Schoenhofer was born Jan. 11, 1969, to Kenneth and Sandra (Jones) Schoenhofer. He was raised in Beatrice as one of the four Schoenhofer boys. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1987 where he played football, baseball, powerlifted and went out for track.

He attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and received a BS in Computer Science. There he met his wife, Susan Babl. Susan was raised in Atkinson as one of the five Babl girls. They got married on May 18, 1991, and had two sons, Zachery Alan in 1992 and Nicholas Wayne in 1997.

Alan began his career as an energy contractor with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) in Alabama in 1993. He loved this work and worked in nuclear energy in Alabama, Idaho, New Jersey, Illinois, Nebraska and most recently in Michigan and Georgia. He had many close friends among his fellow contract workers and they would often find themselves on the same job site throughout the 25-plus years that Alan lived this lifestyle.

Susan and the boys settled in Columbus so that the boys would have a consistent education near extended family. Columbus was chosen because it was part way between family and an airport. Alan would fly home for the boys' school events and to spend time with them.

Alan enjoyed video games, hiking, biking and kayaking. He loved to fish, anytime, anyplace. If there was a deck of cards nearby Alan was shuffling them and ready to deal you into a game of Pinochle. He inherited his interest in cooking from his mother and loved to make food for family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his many nieces and nephews, where he was always a favorite with the little kids.

Alan passed away suddenly at work at the nuclear power plant near Waynesboro, Georgia.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Zachery (girlfriend Shauna Fiala) and Nicholas (girlfriend Mya Tjarks) all of Columbus; his father and step-mother, Kenneth and Jolene of Erie, Kansas; brothers, Brian (Carol) of Erie, Kansas, Bruce (Sandy) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Darin (Ashley DeLuca) of Loveland, Colorado; mother-in-law, Sharon Babl of O'Neill; Susan's siblings, Jeanette (Ralph) Seger of O'Neill, Linda (David) Olson of Atkinson, Shirley (Gerry) Bouska of Atkinson and Carolyn Babl of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra, in 2020; and grandparents, John and Catherine Schoenhofer of St. Paul, Kansas, and Archie and Georgia Jones of Smith Center, Kansas.

