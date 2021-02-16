Albert Gutz

Albert H. Gutz

January 8, 1922 – February 12, 2021

Albert H. Gutz (formerly of Shelby) passed from this earthly life to Life Eternal in Heaven with Jesus Christ on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his home in Columbus, Nebraska, at the age of 99.

His Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Gresham, Nebraska, with the Rev. Lee Seetin officiating. Knowing he is absent from the body, present with the Lord, his earthly body will be laid to rest in the church cemetery following the service, with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Everyone is welcome for a short prayer service at 5:30 p.m.. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page.

Albert Henry Frank Gutz was born on Jan. 8, 1922, to loving Christian parents, Amandus and Alvina (Pfanstiel) Gutz, at their rural Osmond farm. He was baptized Jan. 22, 1922, confirmed on April 14, 1935, and attended parochial school, all at Immanuel Lutheran in Osmond.