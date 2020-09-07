Alden Noble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alden C. Noble

February 18, 1927-September 3, 2020

Alden C. Noble, 93 of Columbus, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

A memorial service, including a Masonic service by Morningside Lodge 615, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, with Neil Peck, C.S. officiating. A private burial will follow at Graceland Park Cemetery, with military honors by the United States Navy Reserve. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Mr. Noble was born in Sioux City to David A. Noble Sr. and Cecile (Crittenden) Noble on Feb. 18, 1927. He was a graduate of East High School and Iowa State University (Agricultural Engineering in 1950). During World War II, he served in the United States Navy as an instructor of highly classified programs such as radar and radar jamming, sonar and underwater acoustics, microwaves, cavity magnetrons, and friend/foe identification techniques.

On April 14, 1951, he married Peggy Ann Krenek at the First Baptist Church in Sioux City. He was employed as an International Harvester Company engineer before joining Iowa Stock Pig Co. where he was a partner with his father and brother for 38 years.