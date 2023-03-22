Alexis Voichahoske

September 16, 2004 - March 20, 2023

Alexis Voichahoske, 18, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away at her home on Monday, March 20, 2023, after a courageous two year battle with osteosarcoma.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 12.5 miles north of Columbus, with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Alexis Breanne Voichahoske was born on Sept. 16, 2004, in Columbus to Chris and Kari (Trofholz) Voichahoske. She attended school in Columbus and would have been a senior this year at Columbus High School. Alexis was a very artistic person, talented in both drawing and painting. She was a very loving and tenderhearted girl who enjoyed caring for her special needs brother and her younger sister. Alexis also loved animals, especially her cat and her ferret.

Alexis is survived by her parents, Chris and Kari Voichahoske of Columbus; brother, Caleb Voichahoske of Columbus; brother, Logan Voichahoske of Columbus; sister, Brooklyn Voichahoske of Columbus; grandparents, Gary and Sharon Trofholz of Columbus; grandfather, Steve Voichahoske of Cedar Rapids; great-grandmother, Lorraine Kelly of Greeley; uncle, Greg (Jodie) Trofholz of Columbus; aunt, Kelly (Steve) Rodriguez of Omaha; aunt, Renee (Tyler) Mueller of Columbus; uncle, Eric (Talia Ronnfeldt) Diessner of Columbus; aunt, Lisa (Cliff Prochaska) Haase of Columbus; aunt, Kelly (Spencer) Stoddard of Utah; uncle, Daniel (Ashley) Voichahoske of Wyoming; and many cousins and friends,

Alexis was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rebecca Kelly.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

