Alexus Jo Wiese

April 27, 2014-March 10, 2020

Alexus Jo Wiese was welcomed at the gates of heaven by her little sister, Jurnee and big sister, Joselyn. Alexus passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on March 10, 2020, at Children's Hospital and Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Visitation will be one hour before the services.

Alexus Jo, daughter of Shawn and Paige Wiese, was born on April 27, 2014, in Omaha. She had the most beautiful, contagious smile and laugh that melted everyone's heart.

Alexus endured so much in her short life; she never gave up without a fight. Alexus is a true example of a fighter. She was destined to move mountains, and she did just that. Despite her disabilities, Alexus exhibited superhuman strength daily and was absolutely, unequivocally a spiritual giant in this world. Alexus was always sure to let mommy and daddy know if something wasn't right. Alexus was loved by so many in her short life, and left an everlasting imprint on all who had the joy of knowing and caring for her.