Alexus Jo Wiese
April 27, 2014-March 10, 2020
Alexus Jo Wiese was welcomed at the gates of heaven by her little sister, Jurnee and big sister, Joselyn. Alexus passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on March 10, 2020, at Children's Hospital and Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Visitation will be one hour before the services.
Alexus Jo, daughter of Shawn and Paige Wiese, was born on April 27, 2014, in Omaha. She had the most beautiful, contagious smile and laugh that melted everyone's heart.
Alexus endured so much in her short life; she never gave up without a fight. Alexus is a true example of a fighter. She was destined to move mountains, and she did just that. Despite her disabilities, Alexus exhibited superhuman strength daily and was absolutely, unequivocally a spiritual giant in this world. Alexus was always sure to let mommy and daddy know if something wasn't right. Alexus was loved by so many in her short life, and left an everlasting imprint on all who had the joy of knowing and caring for her.
Alexus enjoyed getting dressed up daily. She never went a day without wearing a big hair bow. She had a love for hair bows, shoes, clothes, nail polish, Chapstick and jewelry. This girl was always styling. She enjoyed being pampered. She will always be known for her beautiful long curly hair and brown eyes. Alexus had a love for music and being read to. Most importantly, Alexus loved the presence and kisses from her mommy, daddy, brother Weston and sister Faith. These siblings were inseparable.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of Alexus' special caregivers, Ambassador of Omaha, Children's Hospital of Omaha, Craig Homecare and VNA Hospice of Omaha.
Alexus is survived by her mom and dad; brother, Weston, and sister, Faith of Omaha; grandparents: Gary and Amy Wiese of Lindsay, Dave and Cindy Engel of Silver Creek, Chris and Deb Nolan of McCool Junction; great-grandparents, Gene and Alice of Lindsay, and Lavonne Engel of Silver Creek; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jurnee Paige and Joselyn Sue.