Alice Ernst

November 27, 1938 - July 26, 2022

Alice Ernst, 83, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, (formerly of Columbus, Nebraska) died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the funeral home.

Alice Ernst was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Janovka, Poland, to Leonard and Natalie (Trotnov) Fergin. She grew up in Germany, moving to the United States on March 23, 1952. The family settled in Columbus where Alice graduated from Kramer High School in 1957. On Oct. 14, 1967, Alice was united in marriage to Melvin Ernst at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Alice worked at Becton Dickinson, retiring in 1994 after 35 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Gina (Randy) Bruner of Elkhorn; granddaughter, Rachel Bruner of Elkhorn; granddaughter, Megan Bruner of Elkhorn; daughter, Janet Garrison of Elkhorn; grandson, Andrew Garrison of Chicago, Illinois; granddaughter, Sidney (David) Nassi of Omaha; brother, Hugo Fergin of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Jean Fergin of Columbus.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Natalie Fergin; husband, Melvin Ernst; sister, Tabea Fergin; half-sisters, Erna Fergin and Emma Vetick; brothers, Reinhard “Reiny” and Withold “Fergy” Fergin; and half-brothers, Ferdinand and Herbert Fergin.

Memorials may be directed to multiple sclerosis.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com