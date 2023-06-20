September 8, 1931—June 19, 2023

Alice Rhode, 91, died peacefully with family by her side, Monday, June 19, 2023, at her home in Columbus, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska with the Rev. Joseph A. Miksch officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil service. The visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service. Interment will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus.

Alice Mae Ritzdorf was born Sept. 8, 1931, on a farm southeast of Howells, Nebraska, to Jake and Helen (Mejstrik) Ritzdorf. She grew up in rural Howells and graduated from Howells High School in 1949. Alice was a rural school teacher of grades one through eight for three years.

On Aug. 21, 1951, she married Jermain Rhode at St. Patrick’s Church in Dublin, Nebraska, and they lived in Howells. In 1958, they moved to Columbus where they raised their four children. She was a wonderful mother who was always there for her children. In addition, she worked for Becton Dickinson and then the Department of Motor Vehicle for 27 years. In this role, she interacted with almost everyone in the community by administering their driver’s license test.

Alice was a devout Catholic who attended daily Mass and participated in many parish activities. Alice and Jermain were founding members of St. Isidore Catholic Church, and Alice was a member of the Christian Women. She was also engaged in volunteer work which included delivering Meals on Wheels and serving in various volunteer roles at the Columbus Community Hospital for over 18 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #155 in Howells for 70 years. She also served as president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3704 Auxiliary of Columbus.

Alice enjoyed bowling, golfing and having lunch with the bowling team or the Red Hats ladies. She loved a good game of cards and polka music on the radio. Alice was an avid sports fan, especially Husker volleyball. Above all, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her four granddaughters. She adored them, cheered them on during their many activities, and enjoyed sharing their accomplishments with all. The last years of her life, she loved her regular FaceTime calls with great-granddaughter Charlotte, which always brought a smile to her face. Alice will be long remembered for her kindness and strong faith. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jermain; her parents; brothers, Leonard Ritzdorf, Jackie Ritzdorf, Melvin Ritzdorf and Robert Ritzdorf; and sister, Lou Ann Ryan.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Rhode of Columbus; son, Steven Rhode of Flagstaff, Arizona; daughter, Jolene and Tim Wojcik of Grand Island; granddaughter, Jessica and Neil Kilchriste and great granddaughter Charlotte Kilchriste of Grand Island; granddaughter, Taylor Wojcik and fiancé Sean Grubish of Minneapolis, Minnesota; son, David and Joan Rhode of Omaha; granddaughters, Ava Rhode and Emma Rhode of Omaha; and sisters-in-law, Rosalyn Ritzdorf and Leola Rhode of Howells and Alda Grosserhode of West Point; and many nieces and nephews.