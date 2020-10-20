 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allan Graham
View Comments

Allan Graham

{{featured_button_text}}
Allan Graham

Allan K. Graham

Age 58

Allan K. Graham, 58, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home in Columbus.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus.

Allan K. Graham was born Sept. 30, 1962, in Columbus, Nebraska to Keith and Gaylene (Houser) Graham. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1980. On July 20, 1984 Allan was united in marriage to Barbara Jarecki in Duncan, Nebraska. To this union 3 daughters were born. Allan worked construction before going to work for ACE Hardware and Pennzoil. He enjoyed mechanical work, small engine repair and woodworking.

He is survived by daughters Shannon (special friend Jeremy Losak) of Clemson, S.C., Brandee (special friend Adam Guy) of Iowa City, IA, and Michaela Graham of Mankato, MN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Gaylene Graham and brother, Arcey Graham.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News