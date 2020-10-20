Allan Graham

Allan K. Graham

Age 58

Allan K. Graham, 58, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home in Columbus.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus.

Allan K. Graham was born Sept. 30, 1962, in Columbus, Nebraska to Keith and Gaylene (Houser) Graham. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1980. On July 20, 1984 Allan was united in marriage to Barbara Jarecki in Duncan, Nebraska. To this union 3 daughters were born. Allan worked construction before going to work for ACE Hardware and Pennzoil. He enjoyed mechanical work, small engine repair and woodworking.

He is survived by daughters Shannon (special friend Jeremy Losak) of Clemson, S.C., Brandee (special friend Adam Guy) of Iowa City, IA, and Michaela Graham of Mankato, MN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Gaylene Graham and brother, Arcey Graham.