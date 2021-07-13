Allan Kracl
May 30, 1941 – July 10, 2021
Allan Kracl, 80, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at CHI Memorial Hospital in Schuyler, Nebraska.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday July 13, 2021, and from noon – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 ,2021, prior to the service. Military Honors by Hespen-Mitchell Post #4836 of the VFW. Coffee and Kolaches will be served following the service. Committal will be at a later date.
Allan Robert Kracl was born May 30, 1941, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Frank E. and Florence (Schmidt) Kracl. He grew up north of Rogers, Nebraska, and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1959. He then served in the U.S. Navy.
On Sept. 5, 1964, Allan and Janet Zelenda were married at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska. They made their home in Schuyler, Nebraska and Allan worked for Kracl Implement and then worked in maintenance at the packing plant for 34 years. He was a member of the American Legion. Allan loved to fish, make his own beer and wine, polka music and horseshoes. He also loved to tinker and could fix anything. He especially loved time spent with the family and playing cards.
Allan is survived by his wife, Janet; two daughters, Kim Kracl of Schuyler and Kris Kracl of Mesa, Arizona; two sisters, Diana Bohac and Mary Lou (Allan) Jedlicka, all of Schuyler, Nebraska; two brothers, Ed Kracl and Jill Hanson of Elkhorn, Nebraska, and Jim (Mary) Kracl of Schuyler, Nebraska. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Dick Bohac; and nephews, John Bohac and Ryan Jedlicka.
Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler in charge of arrangements.