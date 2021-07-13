Allan Kracl

May 30, 1941 – July 10, 2021

Allan Kracl, 80, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at CHI Memorial Hospital in Schuyler, Nebraska.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday July 13, 2021, and from noon – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 ,2021, prior to the service. Military Honors by Hespen-Mitchell Post #4836 of the VFW. Coffee and Kolaches will be served following the service. Committal will be at a later date.

Allan Robert Kracl was born May 30, 1941, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Frank E. and Florence (Schmidt) Kracl. He grew up north of Rogers, Nebraska, and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1959. He then served in the U.S. Navy.