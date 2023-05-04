Allen J. Dicke

September 16, 1943 - May 2, 2023

Allen J. Dicke, 79, of Creston, Nebraska, passed away May 2, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center, Madison, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Leigh, Nebraska. A dinner at Alice's in Creston will follow the burial.

Allen was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Columbus to John and Eileen (Hillen) Dicke. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Allen was an avid reader, doing much research on national and world events, presidential activities and world banking and would engage in conversations about these topics. A nurse's aide at the care center called him a “Walking Dictionary!” He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed hunting in the western states. Allen lived most of his life in Washington and Arizona. In Washington, Allen managed an air filter company and was a lathe operator machinist for an airline company in Arizona.

He served in the Army National Guard from 1962 to 1968, serving as an Sp.

Allen is survived by his sister, Ruth Brichacek of Columbus; brother, Dale (Judy) Dicke of Creston; brother, Paul (Diane) Dicke of Ewing; and several nephews and nieces.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eileen Dicke; brother, Raymond Dicke; brother-in-law, Robert Brichacek; and nephew, Nathan Dicke.

Memorials are suggested to donor's choice.

