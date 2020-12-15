Allen Grotelueschen

March 31, 1944 – December 12, 2020

Allen Grotelueschen, 76, of Richland, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home.

A funeral service will take place 10:30 a.m. Dec. 17, 2020, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Committal will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with Military Honors. COVID restrictions apply - masks must be worn. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Allen was born March 31, 1944, in Richland, to Herbert and Esther (Klug) Grotelueschen. He attended area schools and graduated from Schuyler High School. Allen went on to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor's degree in agronomy. He then volunteered and joined the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict.