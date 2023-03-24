Allen D. Hughes

January 12, 1945 - March 20, 2023

Allen D. Hughes, 78, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly Columbus, Nebraska, passed away in Omaha, Nebraska on March 20, 2023, after a yearlong courageous battle of cancer.

Graveside service for immediate family at Omaha National Cemetery. Friends and family are invited for a celebration of life to follow on April 21, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. at Meadows Community Center, 13937 Meadow Ridge Road, Omaha, NE 68138).

Allen was born on Jan. 12, 1945, in Columbus, Nebraska. After Allen graduated from Columbus High School in 1963, he went on to serve in the Army from October 1965 to October 1971. Allen served as an operating room technician, ending his service at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he joined the family business Hughes Roofing. He eventually became owner of the business. He later moved to Omaha, Nebraska, with his wife and worked for Millard Lumber and Baxter.

Allen married Carol (Tlamka) on Feb. 1, 1966, in San Antonio, Texas. Allen and Carol went on to have three children, Scott (Ann) Hughes, Steve (Anne) Hughes and Stephanie (Ken) Stuthman. After Allen retired, he spent his time completing jigsaw puzzles, solving word searches and crossword puzzles, card club, watching television with his wife Carol, watching his grandchildren in their activities and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed woodworking and working on cars during this lifetime. Allen enjoyed visits from his families' pets.

Allen is survived by wife, Carol (Tlamka) Hughes; son, Scott (Ann) Hughes; son, Steve (Anne) Hughes; daughter, Stephanie (Ken) Stuthman; grandchildren, Nathan (Kaitlyn) Hughes, Amanda, Brad and Caitlyn Stuthman and Jacey and Halle Hughes; great-grandson, Cohen Hughes; sister-in-law, Darlene Hughes; brother, Frank (Shirley) Hughes; sister-in-law, Linda (Hank) Bruner; sister-in-law, Mary (Bill) Mabie; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Bob) Tooker; brother-in-law Ron (Sonja) Tlamka; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Frances (Miles) Hughes; brother, Richard Hughes; sister-in-law, Anna Hughes; brother, Robert Hughes; infant brother; infant sister; father-in-law, Raymond Tlamaka; mother-in-law, Bertha Tlamka; brother-in-law, Raymond Tlamka Jr.; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Angel Guardians Inc., 15677 Spaulding Street Omaha, Nebraska 68116 (a day program for adults with disabilities where his granddaughter Amanda attends) or Disabled American Veterans of Omaha.