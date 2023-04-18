Allen Hughes

January 12, 1945 - March 20, 2023

Allen Hughes, 78, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on March 20, 2023, after a yearlong courageous battle of cancer.

Graveside service at 11 a.m. for immediate family at Omaha National Cemetery. Friends and family invited for a celebration of life to follow on April 21, 2023, from noon to 3 p.m. at Meadows Community Center (13937 Meadow Ridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68138).

Allen married Carol (Tlamka) on Feb. 1, 1966, in San Antonio, Texas. Allen and Carol went on to have three children, Scott (Ann) Hughes, Steve (Anne) Hughes and Stephanie (Ken) Stuthman.

Allen is survived by wife, Carol (Tlamka) Hughes; son, Scott (Ann) Hughes; son, Steve (Anne) Hughes and daughter Stephanie (Ken) Stuthman; grandchildren, Nathan (Kaitlyn) Hughes, Amanda, Brad and Caitlyn Stuthman, and Jacey and Halle Hughes; and great-grandson, Cohen Hughes.