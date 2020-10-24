Aloysius Johnson

January 28, 1929-August 9, 2020

He was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Columbus, Nebraska, the son of Michael R. Johnson and Anna M. Ruth. He graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral High School in Grand Island in 1947 and joined the Army, serving in Japan. Al attended Creighton University, the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and Denver University. He taught at Boys Town and South High School in Denver, Colorado.