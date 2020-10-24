Aloysius Johnson

 Skip to main content
January 28, 1929-August 9, 2020

Al Johnson, 91, died Aug. 9, 2020, in Glendale, Arizona.

He was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Columbus, Nebraska, the son of Michael R. Johnson and Anna M. Ruth. He graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral High School in Grand Island in 1947 and joined the Army, serving in Japan. Al attended Creighton University, the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and Denver University. He taught at Boys Town and South High School in Denver, Colorado.

Al is survived by two sisters, Ruth Norre of Avondale, Arizona, and Mildred Johnson of Glendale, Arizona; one brother, Br. Pauli Johnson, OFM, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin; and one niece and one nephew and their children.

