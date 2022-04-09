Alta Nauenburg

August 25, 1934 - April 6, 2022

Alta Nauenburg, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Senior Living in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Brandon Foster and Rev. Douglas Zurek officiating. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Following the committal service, there will be a lunch and celebration of Harvey and Alta's life held in the fellowship hall of the church.

Alta Nauenburg was born on Aug. 25, 1934, in Leigh, Nebraska, to Oscar and Hulda (Lueschen) Michaelsen. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1952. On May 3, 1953, Alta was united in marriage to Harvey Nauenburg at Christ Lutheran Church.

Through the years, Alta held numerous jobs, including working for 25 years in the office at Trinity Lutheran Church. Her dedication to the church was seen not only in her job, but in the many ways that she volunteered to help at church; she had a great love for children and served for many years as a Sunday school teacher and helped with vacation Bible school. Alta loved her family and especially enjoyed her time and activities with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful seamstress and loved to sew clothing for her family. Alta was a member of the Optimist's Club. She was also a member of the fire department auxiliary, serving in the state office, including as a past president of the auxiliary.

Alta is survived by daughter, Connie (Jim) Mascarello of Columbus; son, Jerry (Sharon) Nauenburg of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Sandi Nauenburg of Columbus; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Selma Loseke of Platte Center; brother, Roy (Sylvia) Michaelsen of Clarkson; brothers-in-law, Roland Wilke of Stanton and Vic Olson of Columbus.

Alta was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Hulda Michaelsen; husband, Harvey Nauenburg; son, Dave Nauenburg; sisters, Mildred Wilke, Dorothy (Herb) Korcek and Velda Olson; brother-in-law, Larry Loseke.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.