Alta Nauenburg Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alta NauenburgAugust 25, 1934 - April 6, 2022 Tags Alta Nauenburg Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video The ‘rasps’ from these lobsters can be heard from nearly two miles away Ukraine war: Demining work continues in Chuhuiv AP Ukraine war: Demining work continues in Chuhuiv Report: 99% of the world's population are now breathing unhealthy air AP Report: 99% of the world's population are now breathing unhealthy air Cambodia anti-trafficking laws continue to target surrogate mothers AP Cambodia anti-trafficking laws continue to target surrogate mothers