Alvera Chamberlin-Scott

Alvera A. Chamberlin-Scott

March 15, 1934 – February 12, 2022

Alvera A. Chamberlin-Scott, 87, died Feb. 12, 2022, in Chandler, Arizona.

There will a private service for immediate family.

Alvera grew up in rural Columbus and graduated from Kramer High School. On March 28, 1954, she married Robert Chamberlin of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Alvera worked as a school secretary, evening manager at the Holiday Inn and realtor for Century 21.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lenora Francen and husband; Karla Jensen and husband; and Lynn Chamberlin; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and brother, Ervin Lindeman.

Alvera was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; second husband, Jack; brother, Eldon Lindeman; and sister, Leona Greene.