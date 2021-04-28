Alyce Fisher
Age 89
Alyce Fisher, 89, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Genoa Community Hospital LTC in Genoa.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 30, at the Genoa United Methodist Church with Pastor Anny Kapundu officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church.
Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.