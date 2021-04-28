 Skip to main content
Alyce Fisher
Age 89

Alyce Fisher, 89, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Genoa Community Hospital LTC in Genoa.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 30, at the Genoa United Methodist Church with Pastor Anny Kapundu officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church.

Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com.

