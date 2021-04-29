Alyce Fisher

Alyce L. Fisher

January 12, 1932 – April 26, 2021

Alyce L. Fisher, 89, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Genoa Community Hospital LTC in Genoa.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Genoa United Methodist Church, with Pastor Anny Kapundu officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and continue on Friday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., both at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service may be viewed live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Alyce was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Arthur and Bertha (Backman) Umbarger. She attended school in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School in 1949. On Oct. 1, 1950, Alyce was united in marriage to Don Fisher in Genoa. To this union three children were born: Brad, Denise and Clay. They lived their entire lives in the Genoa area, where Don farmed and Alyce worked. She was a member of the Genoa Methodist Church and enjoyed taking their family fishing trips to Minnesota.