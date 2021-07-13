Alyce Morgan

Alyce Marie (Gabel) Morgan
December 3 ,1935-July 10, 2021
Alyce Marie (Gabel) Morgan, 85, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away July 10, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Father Andrew Litt officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary following at the church. Interment will be in the Shelby Catholic Cemetery.
Alyce was born Dec. 3, 1935 to Alfred and Magdalen (Rinke) Gabel in Shelby, Nebraska. She attended country school (District 40) and graduated from Shelby High School in 1953.
On Sept. 14, 1953, she was united in marriage to William Joseph Morgan at Shelby Sacred Heart Church. To this union five children were born, and after 39 years of marriage, the love of her life passed away on Nov. 30, 1992.
Alyce and Bill owned and operated the A & B Lounge in Shelby from 1964 to 1989. She loved to be with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending numerous sporting events and activities. She also enjoyed playing bridge with friends and those who knew Alyce knew she loved to keep a clean house and vacuuming was her favorite hobby.
Survivors include her children, Gloria Perry of Grimes, Iowa, Connie Slaight of Johnston, Iowa, Peggy (Drew) Hopwood of Shelby, Nebraska, Michael (Kris) Morgan of Lincoln, Nebraska and Pat (LuAnn) Morgan of Shelby, Nebraska; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Edmund Gabel of Lincoln,Nebraska, Michael Gabel of Bradenton, Florida and Roger (Sandy) Gabel of Shelby, Nebraska; one sister-in-law, Jeanette Gabel of Shelby, Nebraska; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; brother, Eugene Gabel; sister-in-law, Leah Gabel; and sons-in-law, Rick Perry and Larry Slaight.
Memorials can be sent to the family at P.O. Box 12, Shelby, NE 68662 with intentions to Sacred Heart Parish or various community projects.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.