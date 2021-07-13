Alyce Morgan

Alyce Marie (Gabel) Morgan

December 3 ,1935-July 10, 2021

Alyce Marie (Gabel) Morgan, 85, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away July 10, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Father Andrew Litt officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary following at the church. Interment will be in the Shelby Catholic Cemetery.

Alyce was born Dec. 3, 1935 to Alfred and Magdalen (Rinke) Gabel in Shelby, Nebraska. She attended country school (District 40) and graduated from Shelby High School in 1953.

On Sept. 14, 1953, she was united in marriage to William Joseph Morgan at Shelby Sacred Heart Church. To this union five children were born, and after 39 years of marriage, the love of her life passed away on Nov. 30, 1992.

Alyce and Bill owned and operated the A & B Lounge in Shelby from 1964 to 1989. She loved to be with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending numerous sporting events and activities. She also enjoyed playing bridge with friends and those who knew Alyce knew she loved to keep a clean house and vacuuming was her favorite hobby.