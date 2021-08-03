Alyce Petersen
Age 93
Alyce Petersen, 93, of Schuyler, died Saturday.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kracl Funeral Chapel-Schuyler.
She is survived by two sons, Keith (Donna) Petersen of Schuyler and Wayne (Pam) Petersen of Plattsmouth.
Condolences can be left at www.revbluejeans.com.
