Alyce Petersen
Alyce Petersen

Alyce Petersen

Age 93

Alyce Petersen, 93, of Schuyler, died Saturday.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kracl Funeral Chapel-Schuyler.

She is survived by two sons, Keith (Donna) Petersen of Schuyler and Wayne (Pam) Petersen of Plattsmouth.

Condolences can be left at www.revbluejeans.com.

