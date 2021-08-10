Amelia Palik

 Skip to main content
Amelia "Amy" Palik

Age 44

Amelia "Amy" Palik, 44, of David City, Nebraska, died Sunday, Aug. 8, at Butler County Health Care Center in David City, Nebraska.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Viewing will occur from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. rosary, all at St. Mary's Church in David City. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Appleton.

Survivors include her siblings, Julie (Chuck) Messersmith of Columbus, Nebraska, Joe (Mary) Palik of Norfolk, Nebraska; Jim (Jodi)Palik of Seward, Nebraska, Jerry (Delyce) Palik of Pearidge, Arkansas, Michael (Robin) Palik of Cabot, Arkansas, Daniel Palik of David City, Nebraska, Louise (Joel) Kroft of Seward, Nebraska, Annette (Bob) Griffiths of Columbus, Nebraska, and Candi Palik of Yutan, Nebraska; 18 nieces and nephews; and 25 great-nieces and -nephews.

Memorials in care of the family.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.

