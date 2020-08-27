Amsel Rosenbaum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amsel L. Rosenbaum

October 31, 1926-August 25, 2020

Amsel L. Rosenbaum, 93, of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the United Methodist Church in Albion, with Rev. Vernon Olson officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at both the visitation and funeral. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral at the church.

Amsel Lorraine Rosenbaum, daughter of Marshall Earl and Bertha Emily (Wathen) Maricle, was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Boone. She attended school at Boone, then Albion High School, then attended Wayne Normal School. Following her schooling, she taught at country schools.

Amsel was united in marriage to Dale Rosenbaum on March 2, 1945, at the Methodist Parsonage in Albion. Amsel worked hard as a farmwife and homemaker. She raised chickens, milked cows, and worked right alongside of Dale. She then started working for NASDA gathering farm report stats. Amsel loved this job, and met many people over her 44 years of work. She also did some reporting for the Albion News.