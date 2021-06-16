Amy Molacek

Amy Lynn (Bequette) Molacek

May 22, 1976 - June 13, 2021

Amy Lynn (Bequette) Molacek, 45, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska, surrounded by her loving family, after a long hard fought battle with cancer.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Private family interment will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, and continue on Friday from noon until service time, both at the funeral home.

Amy Lynn was born on May 22, 1976, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Dennis and Christa (Sharp) Bequette. She attended Platte County District 10 Elementary School and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1994. On May 23, 2011, Amy was united in marriage to Richard "Moe" Molacek in Schuyler, Nebraska.

Amy Lynn worked at various places over the years, beginning with Behlen Mfg. Co. and most recently at Vishay (Dale) Electronics. She loved working in her garden and was known for her beautiful flowers and plants and also for her creativity in making wreaths and crafts out of scraps.