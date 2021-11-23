André Tworek

January 8, 1972 – November 18, 2021

André Tworek, 49, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home.

André Tworek was born Jan. 8, 1972, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Paul and Katie (Kudryk) Tworek. He was a big brother to his brother, Shelby and sister, Tiffany Tworek. André graduated from Columbus High School in 1990. André lived in Columbus, Phoenix, Lincoln and Kearney. He worked many different jobs including over the years; UPS, FedEx, multiple construction companies, a drilling company and most recently working for the Tradesmen International in Lincoln where he had been working on becoming a journeyman.

André had a love for fútbol and football. His favorite football teams are, of course, the Huskers and the Seattle Seahawks. André loved to play darts and started dart leagues where ever he would go. Meeting up with friends and having a good time was where you could find André on the weekends.

André was always willing to help. If a friend or family member ever needed anything, he was there with no questions asked. He was never too busy day or night to lend a hand, all you had to do was call. He was willing to give you the shirt off his back to help you out.

In 2010, André moved back to Lincoln to start a new life with his Columbus High School crush, Jennifer Karnik and her son, Colby Schmuecker. André's new family liked to travel, take photos, spend time with friends and have movie nights together. André usually always had neighborhood get-togethers in the garage on Saturday nights.

André leaves behind his parents, Paul and Katie Tworek of Phoenix, Arizona; brother, Shelby Tworek of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Tiffany Tworek of Scottsdale, Arizona; committed companion, Jennifer Karnik of Lincoln; niece, Alexxis Warrington of Boulder, Colorado; nephews, Daxen and Reid Tworek of Phoenix, Arizona; step-son, Colby Schmuecker of Lincoln; and many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

André was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.