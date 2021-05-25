Andrew "Andy" Volnek

August 4, 1929 - May 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Bonaventure Church. There will be a vigil service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Church. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska.

Andrew “Andy” Louis Volnek was born Aug. 4, 1929, in Greeley County, Nebraska, to Andrew Sr. and Clara (Niedbalski) Volnek. He lived on a farm in Greeley County until 1938 when he moved with his mother and siblings to a farm in Boone County. He attended school in Boone County. In 1952 they moved to Columbus.

Andrew married Phyllis Vetick on April 24, 1956, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. They lived in Columbus and together raised one daughter. He was a devoted and faithful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Andy loved his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events. Andy worked for Beatrice Foods Co. for 14 years, McKeeson Corp. for 23 years and Sapp Bros. for 13 years before his retirement. He was very proud of the jobs that he held during his lifetime. He always made sure he had a well-maintained yard and flowers. He enjoyed watching sporting events on TV. Andy was an active member of the Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He served as an usher at early Sunday Mass for 25 years.