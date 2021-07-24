Andrew Chohon

April 21, 2014 - July 20, 2021

Andrew Richard Chohon, 7, of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest with his sister and brother on July 20, 2021 in Wahoo, Nebraska, following an automobile accident.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, with a 9:15 a.m. rosary, all at St. James Catholic Church, 213 E. 8th St. in Mead, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at St. James Catholic Church. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo, Nebraska. The rosary and funeral will be livestreamed on the St. James Church Facebook page.

He was born April 21, 2014, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Allen and Susan (Meduna) Chohon.

He is survived by his parents, Allen and Susan Chohon; siblings, John (fiancée Logan Mitchell) Chohon, Alicia (Anthony) Connot, Therese Chohon, Philip Chohon, Grace Chohon, Peter Chohon and Nathaniel Chohon; grandparents, Richard and Alice Meduna and Leonard and Louise Chohon; aunts and uncles, Bill and Becky Meduna and family, Mary and Marco Gross, Bridget and Duane Cernousek and family, Duane and Delana Chohon and family; and many other family members and friends.