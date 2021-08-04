 Skip to main content
Anita Drinnin
Anita Drinnin

Anita Drinnin

Age 88

Anita Drinnin, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the church.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

