Anita Drinnin

Anita H. Drinnin

August 24, 1932 - August 2, 2021

Anita H. Drinnin, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died peacefully at home with her husband of 65 years by her side on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the church. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

Anita was born near Loretto, Nebraska, on Aug. 24, 1932, to parents Leo and Helen (Roucka) Strehle. She grew up in the Leigh, Nebraska, area and graduated from Leigh High School. Anita was united in marriage to Sam Drinnin Jr. on Nov. 12, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. She joined Sam in Agana, Guam, where he was serving in the U.S. Navy Seabees. After returning home to Nebraska, they returned to the farm where they started their farming/feedlot operation and raised their three children. They remained on the farm after retirement.