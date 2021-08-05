Anita Drinnin

Anita H. Drinnin
August 24, 1932 - August 2, 2021
Anita H. Drinnin, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died peacefully at home with her husband of 65 years by her side on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the church. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery.
Anita was born near Loretto, Nebraska, on Aug. 24, 1932, to parents Leo and Helen (Roucka) Strehle. She grew up in the Leigh, Nebraska, area and graduated from Leigh High School. Anita was united in marriage to Sam Drinnin Jr. on Nov. 12, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. She joined Sam in Agana, Guam, where he was serving in the U.S. Navy Seabees. After returning home to Nebraska, they returned to the farm where they started their farming/feedlot operation and raised their three children. They remained on the farm after retirement.
Anita was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since her marriage. She served her church and community by being a Sunday school teacher as well as volunteering in the church office. She shared her sewing and baking talents and love for flowers by serving as a 4-H leader for many years. Anita earned top honors in the adult division of the Make it With Wool contest with her sewing skills. She served as a past president of the Nebraska Feeders Auxiliary where she volunteered her time promoting the beef industry for many years. Anita was a longtime member of the Night Owls Extension Club. She enjoyed quilting and completed quilts for all of her family members. The Columbus community was provided an opportunity to see her gardening skills when she showcased her flowers and yard at The Parade of Gardens. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sam and Anita enjoyed camping vacations with their children and traveled extensively in their retirement years. Anita was a faithful, joyful, kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Anita is survived by her husband, Sam Drinnin of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Judy (Rick) Rickert of Thornton, Colorado; daughter, Diane (Trent) Wurdeman of Riverton, Wyoming; son, Mike (Beth) Drinnin of Clarks, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Helen Strehle; brother, Don Strehle; infant daughter, Carolyn Ann Drinnin; and parents-in-law, Samuel P. and Irene Drinnin, Sr.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.