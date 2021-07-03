 Skip to main content
Anita Thompson
Age 63

Anita Thompson, 63, of rural Lindsay, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 S. Main St. in Madison, Nebraska, with the Rev. Susan Urbanec officiating.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the church.

Interment will be in the Humphrey City Cemetery.

