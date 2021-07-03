Anita Thompson
Age 63
Anita Thompson, 63, of rural Lindsay, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 S. Main St. in Madison, Nebraska, with the Rev. Susan Urbanec officiating.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the church.
Interment will be in the Humphrey City Cemetery.
